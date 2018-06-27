Father without custody may have taken 10-year-old into Kentucky, - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Father without custody may have taken 10-year-old into Kentucky, police say

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Aberdeen police are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy who is believed to be with his father, who they say does not have custodial rights. (Aberdeen police) Aberdeen police are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy who is believed to be with his father, who they say does not have custodial rights. (Aberdeen police)
BROWN COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

Aberdeen police are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy who is believed to be with his father, who they say does not have custodial rights.

Police say Gavin Worthington and his father may be in the area of Paris, Ky.

Those with information on their whereabouts should call 937-795-2214.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant woman fights off man police say attempted to rape her

    Pregnant woman fights off man police say attempted to rape her

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 10:17 PM EDT2018-06-27 02:17:18 GMT
    Police say a pregnant woman fought back and was able to get away from the man who tried to rape her near the LeBlond Rec Center. (Provided)Police say a pregnant woman fought back and was able to get away from the man who tried to rape her near the LeBlond Rec Center. (Provided)

    Police say a pregnant woman fought back and was able to get away from the man that tried to rape her near the LeBlond Rec Center.

    More >>

    Police say a pregnant woman fought back and was able to get away from the man that tried to rape her near the LeBlond Rec Center.

    More >>

  • Witness in murder trial tells court: 'I don't remember. I was high.'

    Witness in murder trial tells court: 'I don't remember. I was high.'

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 8:55 PM EDT2018-06-28 00:55:43 GMT
    Joshua Peterman is charged with first degree murder for a possible role in the 2015 murder of Tena Broadus. (Photo Source: WLOX)Joshua Peterman is charged with first degree murder for a possible role in the 2015 murder of Tena Broadus. (Photo Source: WLOX)

    The second day of testimony is underway in the murder trial of Joshua Peterman, who is accused of killing Tena Broadus in 2015.

    More >>

    The second day of testimony is underway in the murder trial of Joshua Peterman, who is accused of killing Tena Broadus in 2015.

    More >>

  • Ready or not, "Hands Free Law" to take effect July 1

    Ready or not, "Hands Free Law" to take effect July 1

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 5:18 AM EDT2018-06-27 09:18:40 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 5:18 AM EDT2018-06-27 09:18:40 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    We're just days away from the start of the new hands-free law in Georgia.  Starting July 1, you'll no longer be able to handle your cell phone or even put it in your lap while driving.

    More >>

    We're just days away from the start of the new hands-free law in Georgia.  Starting July 1, you'll no longer be able to handle your cell phone or even put it in your lap while driving.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly