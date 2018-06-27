Austin, Indiana scores baseball field refurbishment grant

The grant came from a partnership between Scotts® Field Refurbishment Program and Major League Baseball. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

AUSTIN, IN (WAVE) - They had to beat out some tough competition - but the winning numbers had nothing to do with the scoreboard.

Austin, Indiana beat out Los Angeles, California, Passaic, New Jersey and Kansas City, Kansas to have the baseball field at Austin Park refurbished. The grant came from a partnership between Scotts® Field Refurbishment Program and Major League Baseball.

Austin has a population of 4,000.

Online votes decided the winner of the grant.

“This is the power of a team and I think what made this so compelling was your story of not only where you've been, but where you guys want to go and end up,” Josh Peoples, Vice President of Scotts, said. “And I think that speaks for all of you that are both here today and those that spent a lot of time in the voting.”

The newly refurbished field will host Scott County youth baseball games and will serve as the home field for the Austin Middle School baseball team.

