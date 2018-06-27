Lou City FC soccer fans ready to see team move out of baseball stadium

The stadium project has grown in scope since it was first proposed. (Source: Lou City FC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Louisville City FC soccer stadium is scheduled for Thursday, June 28 at 3 p.m.

The Butchertown location will give rise to a $65 million facility with 11,300 seats, luxury suites, bars and a 40' by 72' video display.

The project is more expensive and larger than previously described, prompting questions about major league aspirations for this minor league team.

"It has been our goal from the very beginning to be the best team in the USL (United Soccer League) with the best facilities," Executive Vice President Brad Estes said. "If MLS (Major League Soccer) comes calling in a few years we'll certainly be ready. But right now we're focusing on the task at hand."

Fans at Wednesday night's game at Slugger Field said they are looking forward to watching their hometown team play soccer in a stadium that is not built for baseball.

"I'm not aware of anything like this in the nation or the world where they're playing soccer in a baseball stadium so it's definitely an interesting experience," Mihir Kotwal said.

"There are a lot of people here but because it's so spread out it's hard to catch everyone together," Emily Smith said. "It's hard getting the cheers going because over here they can't hear us."

The new stadium is expected to be open for business in early 2020.

