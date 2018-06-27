Lou City FC soccer fans ready to see team move out of baseball stadium

A redacted report has been released summarizing the investigation into how the city handled allegations of sexual abuse within the Louisville Metro Police Department's Explorer Program.More >>
Ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Louisville City FC soccer stadium is scheduled for Thursday, June 28 at 3 p.m.More >>
Austin, Indiana beat out Los Angeles, California, Passaic, New Jersey and Kansas City, Kansas to have the baseball field at Austin Park refurbished.More >>
The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.More >>
Around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday police responded to a home in the 1100 block of Tennessee, near the intersection of Lindbergh Drive.More >>
