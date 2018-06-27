After 11 public meetings, height of proposed towers on Lexington Rd have not changed

It happened just after midnight Thursday at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and East Indian Trail, MetroSafe confirmed.More >>
Public meetings on the development have been going on since 2016. During the last of the meetings, on Wednesday, June 27, many were disappointed at the final proposal. The 3.3 acre property would include a mix of residential, retail, and hotel space.More >>
Around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, police tried to pull over a car in that area when the driver jumped out of the car while it was still moving and ran into a nearby home.More >>
A redacted report has been released summarizing the investigation into how the city handled allegations of sexual abuse within the Louisville Metro Police Department's Explorer Program.More >>
Ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Louisville City FC soccer stadium is scheduled for Thursday, June 28 at 3 p.m.More >>
