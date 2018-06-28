Police: Mother, child hit by car while crossing Poplar Level Road

The child was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital. (Source: Aaron Ellis, WAVE 3 News)

Police responded to the scene of the crash on Poplar Level Road. (Source: Lee Holeman, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police closed several roads to rush a child to the hospital after a mother and child were hit by a car while crossing the street in Louisville.

It happened just after midnight Thursday at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and East Indian Trail, MetroSafe confirmed. That's south of the Watterson Expressway (I-264).

Police said the mother was carrying her child and crossing the street when they were hit.

A WAVE 3 News photographer confirmed an ambulance with a police escort went to Norton Children's Hospital.

The mother was taken to University Hospital.

Their conditions are not known.

Police said no charges are expected to be filed against the driver.

