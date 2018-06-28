Police rushed victim to Norton Children's Hospital after serious crash on Poplar Level Road

At least one victim was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital. (Source: Aaron Ellis, WAVE 3 News)

Police responded to the scene of the crash on Poplar Level Road. (Source: Lee Holeman, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police closed several roads to rush a patient to the hospital after a car crash on Poplar Level Road.

It happened just after midnight Thursday at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and East Indian Trail, MetroSafe confirmed. That's south of the Watterson Expressway (I-264).

It's unclear how many people have been hurt, or what their conditions are at this time.

A WAVE 3 News photographer confirmed an ambulance with a police escort went to Norton Children's Hospital.

