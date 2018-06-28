Operation Return Home issued for 64-year-old with possible dementia

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is looking for a missing 64-year-old who is believed to have dementia.

The Operation Return Home was issued early Monday morning for Clara Phillips.

Police believe that she walked away from her home in the 700 block of South 31st Street.

She is described as a black woman with black hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-3, weighing 125 pounds.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call Louisville Metro Police at 574-LMPD.

