Operation Return Home: Missing 64-year-old with possible dementia found

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Clara Phillips (Source: LMPD) Clara Phillips (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD have found missing 64-year-old who is believed to have dementia.

The Operation Return Home was issued early Thursday morning for Clara Phillips.

Late Thursday morning, LMPD confirmed that she had been found. 

