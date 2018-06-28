4th of July grill help is just a phone call away

(WAVE) - This 4th of July, many of us will be grilling out. And if you need help with that, you can get expert tips by phone.

LongHorn Steakhouse’s GRILL US Hotline will open to coach callers on how to grill up quality steaks. And for the first time ever, the certified experts on-hand will be the top Grill Masters in the country. You may even get help from a Louisville man, who is one of the finalists. The LongHorn Steakhouse's Steak Master Series is an epic culinary competition where top-performing grilling experts from restaurants around the country vie for the title of national champion and prizes worth more than $200,000.

And on the biggest grilling holiday of the year, these grilling experts will dish out the same award-winning advice that helped them become one of the top Grill Masters in the country. They'll also be dishing out the grilling advise on July 4th. These finalists include:

Assan Jallow from Louisville, Kentucky

Kimberly Markley from East Wichita, Kansas

Edward Ortiz from Millville, New Jersey

Juan Sacramento from Sanford, Florida

Dylan Wike from Easley, South Carolina

Alex Alvarado-Negrete from Hiram, Georgia

Michelle Cerveny from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

For more on the finalists, including Assan, click here.

For help, guests can dial 1-855-LH-GRILL on Wednesday, July 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

Guests can also chat live with an expert on LongHorn's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram all summer long. Just use the hashtag #LHGrillMaster.

