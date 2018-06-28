Bald eagle rescued from Ohio River

The bird was able to tread water before rescuers took it to safety. (Source: WTOV/CNN)

NEW CUMBERLAND, WV (WTOV/CNN) - Wildlife officials in West Virginia rescued a bald eagle that got into trouble earlier this month.

The bird fell into the Ohio River and couldn't get out of the water but rescuers knew what to do.

"We got a call of a bald eagle in distress in the New Cumberland Locks and Dam (and) we responded to the area and the dam personnel helped us put the eagle in the patrol boat," said Tom Spence, a West Virginia Natural Resource police officer.

It’s not a typical sight to see in the river - a bald eagle doing the breast stroke with its nearly 7-foot wingspan to keep it afloat.

The bird was able to tread water but not get out on his own.

"We did that by the employees using a long pole with a basket on the end they got the eagle in the basket then they dropped the eagle right on to the boat," Spence said.

After crew members got the bird on the boat and it shook its feathers dry, it still wasn't able to get a lift off to fly.

"Oglebay personnel responded and they took possession of the eagle," Spence said. "They said that he was dehydrated. They treated him and released him from in the same general area."

Bald eagles like this guy are somewhat rare, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service. There was a fear of them going extinct 40 years ago, but now they do live in the New Cumberland area. Many of them have been spotted in the area over the years.

"Dam personnel told me they saw eight on the ice last year so there's a few bald eagles around," Spence said.

And this isn't the first time this has happened. More than 10 years ago, Spence got a similar call.

"Yes, its something unusual you know it’s a symbol of our great nation so we were happy to spend the day keeping him safe and getting him the help he needed," he said.

