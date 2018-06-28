Charlee Campbell: Endangering charge dropped against grandmother of girl who disappeared

Charlee Campbell's custodial grandfather carries her to an ambulance minutes after she was found. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The case against the grandmother of 2-year-old Charlee Campbell, whose 30-hour disappearance gripped WAVE Country recently, has been dropped.

Beth Campbell was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor two weeks ago. The case against her was dropped Thursday because the girl was eventually found safe.

Beth Campbell was not in court to hear the ruling because she is currently at a rehab facility in Florida, WAVE 3 News has learned. According to her arrest citation, Campbell admitted to using meth while she was watching the child.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Sheriff remains suspicious after 2-year-old found in Bullitt County

+ Man who found missing Bullitt Co. girl leads church service

+ Charlee Campbell: Family says negligence did not lead to toddler's disappearance?

+ Family of missing girl hails dog hero, investigation continues?

+ 'I can't believe she survived it': Police confirm 2-year-old Charlee Campbell found safe

+ Search for missing 2-year-old in Bullitt County continues

+ No sign of missing Kentucky girl in first 15 hours of search

Charlee Campbell was reported missing from her grandparents' home in the 600 block of Winding Hollow Road on the morning of June 7. She was found late the next afternoon, prompting an emotional reunion with family that WAVE 3 News' Mike Fussell captured on video.

A forensic exam into possible abuse against the girl came back inconclusive, Bullitt County sheriff Donnie Tinnell confirmed Wednesday.

Tinnell said days after the girl was found safe that he still had suspicions about her disappearance.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.