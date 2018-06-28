Kroger to test driverless cars for grocery delivery - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Kroger to test driverless cars for grocery delivery

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Kroger and Nuro on Thursday announced a partnership that could make driverless grocery delivery cars a reality. (The Kroger Co.) Kroger and Nuro on Thursday announced a partnership that could make driverless grocery delivery cars a reality. (The Kroger Co.)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Imagine getting groceries delivered hours after they are ordered online -- by a self-driving vehicle.

Kroger is taking steps to make the concept a reality.

The Kroger Co. on Thursday announced a partnership with Nuro, a self-driving car manufacturer, that could lead to driverless vehicles delivering groceries.

In a press release, the Cincinnati-based company said customers will be able to place same-day delivery orders through Kroger's ClickList ordering system and Nuro's app.

"Partnering with Nuro, a leading technology company, will create customer value by providing Americans access to fast and convenient delivery at a fair price," said Kroger Chief Digital Officer Yael Cosset in the release.

Related: Kasich orders all Ohio roads open to test self-driving cars

Orders will be delivered by Nuro's unmanned cars.

"Unmanned delivery will be a game-changer for local commerce," said Dave Ferguson, co-founder of Nuro. "We're thrilled to test this new delivery experience to bring grocery customers new levels of convenience and value."

The program is expected to begin this fall. The companies have yet to announce where it will be tested first.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Snake slithers out of hood, up windshield on morning commute

    Snake slithers out of hood, up windshield on morning commute

    Thursday, June 28 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-06-28 13:15:31 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-06-28 13:15:31 GMT
    The bull snake was too smart to get tossed by the windshield wipers, latching on and then retreating under the hood, forcing the Scottsdale, AZ, man to pull his car over. (Source: Layrd Mahler/KNXV/CNN)The bull snake was too smart to get tossed by the windshield wipers, latching on and then retreating under the hood, forcing the Scottsdale, AZ, man to pull his car over. (Source: Layrd Mahler/KNXV/CNN)

    The bull snake was too smart to get tossed by the windshield wipers, latching on and then retreating under the hood, forcing the man to pull his car over.

    More >>

    The bull snake was too smart to get tossed by the windshield wipers, latching on and then retreating under the hood, forcing the man to pull his car over.

    More >>

  • 'Heroic' man crushed to death while saving toddler from tractor accident

    'Heroic' man crushed to death while saving toddler from tractor accident

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 11:19 PM EDT2018-06-28 03:19:12 GMT
    Bradley Christensen of Tupelo, 24; was killed after being crushed by a tractor while saving his 3-year-old daughter from harm. (Photo Source; Ashley Gerald)Bradley Christensen of Tupelo, 24; was killed after being crushed by a tractor while saving his 3-year-old daughter from harm. (Photo Source; Ashley Gerald)
    Bradley Christensen of Tupelo, 24; was killed after being crushed by a tractor while saving his 3-year-old daughter from harm. (Photo Source; Ashley Gerald)Bradley Christensen of Tupelo, 24; was killed after being crushed by a tractor while saving his 3-year-old daughter from harm. (Photo Source; Ashley Gerald)

    A Mississippi family has mixed feelings of mourning and pride after a man saved a child's life, but tragically lost his own.  

    More >>

    A Mississippi family has mixed feelings of mourning and pride after a man saved a child's life, but tragically lost his own.  

    More >>

  • Man banned from calling 911 after making 100-plus calls

    Man banned from calling 911 after making 100-plus calls

    Thursday, June 28 2018 10:03 AM EDT2018-06-28 14:03:53 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-06-28 14:43:14 GMT

    The man has reportedly called authorities to get him a glass of milk and to retrieve his cellphone for across the room.

    More >>

    The man has reportedly called authorities to get him a glass of milk and to retrieve his cellphone for across the room.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly