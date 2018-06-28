Kroger to test driverless cars for grocery delivery

Kroger and Nuro on Thursday announced a partnership that could make driverless grocery delivery cars a reality. (The Kroger Co.)

Imagine getting groceries delivered hours after they are ordered online -- by a self-driving vehicle.

Kroger is taking steps to make the concept a reality.

The Kroger Co. on Thursday announced a partnership with Nuro, a self-driving car manufacturer, that could lead to driverless vehicles delivering groceries.

In a press release, the Cincinnati-based company said customers will be able to place same-day delivery orders through Kroger's ClickList ordering system and Nuro's app.

"Partnering with Nuro, a leading technology company, will create customer value by providing Americans access to fast and convenient delivery at a fair price," said Kroger Chief Digital Officer Yael Cosset in the release.

Orders will be delivered by Nuro's unmanned cars.

"Unmanned delivery will be a game-changer for local commerce," said Dave Ferguson, co-founder of Nuro. "We're thrilled to test this new delivery experience to bring grocery customers new levels of convenience and value."

The program is expected to begin this fall. The companies have yet to announce where it will be tested first.

