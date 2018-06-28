Louisville Metro accepting storm debris for free from residents

Not all items damaged in the storm ae eligible. (Source: Kendrick Haskins/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro residents who have debris from Tuesday's storm will be able to get rid of some of it for free.

Starting today through Saturday, July 7, the Metro Waste Reduction Center at 636 Meriwether Avenue will accept drop-offs of residential storm debris. Hours on Tuesday through Friday are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The eligible debris includes tree limbs and other compostable materials. Construction or demolition materials, shingles, garbage or man made materials will not be accepted.

The service is free to Jefferson County residents only. Contractors or persons hired for debris removal are not included in the free service and must pay according to the posted fee schedule.

To get the free drop-off service you must present a government-issued identification to the attendant which can verify that you are a Jefferson County resident.

