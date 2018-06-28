14 charged in Indiana healthcare fraud investigation; 3 from Southern Indiana

+ LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three people from Southern Indiana are facing charges after an investigation by the Indiana Attorney General's Office into healthcare fraud. Attorney General Curtis Hill said his office participated in a nationwide enforcement action against doctors, nurses and other licensed medical professionals.

The three were among 14 people charged as the result of 12 criminal investigations statewide that uncovered more than $200,000 in alleged Medicaid fraud.

In Floyd County, Rena Baumia faces charges of theft and deception. Investigators say Baumia, a licensed practical nurse at the Green Valley Care Center in New Albany, allegedly clocked in and out creating a record showing her working hours which she did not actually work. Hill said Baumia's actions caused fraudulent claims to be made to the Indiana Medicaid program.

A registered nurse in Dubois County, Jilaine Patricia Wirts, is charged with unlawful possession or use of a legend drug and theft. Wirts allegedly stole Gabapentin, a legend drug, while employed by Memorial Hospital and Healthcare of Jasper.

Felony charges of Medicaid fraud and forgery were filed against a Jennings County woman. Catherine Feaster is accused of forging timesheets and related documents. Investigators say that on 11 documents, Feaster signed the name of her husband - a home care aide - showing had performed work during a period when he actually being held in the Jennings County Jail.

"Medicaid fraud leaves in its wake many victims," Hill said in a news release announcing the charges. "Any licensed providers who commit this offense are taking advantage of those for whom they are supposed to provide care, including the disabled and less fortunate who rely on Medicaid. In addition, they are also fleecing taxpayers whose hard-earned money is used to fund these programs. The investigators and lawyers in our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit are doing good work to help bring lawbreakers to justice. At the same time, we respect the due process to which all are entitled, and all those who stand accused of crimes are certainly presumed innocent until a court finds otherwise."

