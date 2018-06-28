5 dead, multiple injured in shooting at Maryland newspaper

People evacuate from the office where a gunman opened fire at a newspaper in Annapolis. (Source: WBAL/CNN)

The gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. (Source: WBAL/CNN)

(RNN) – A gunman shot and killed at least 5 people at the offices of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, MD, on Thursday, Deputy Chief William Krampf with Anne Arundel County Police said. Others were also injured.

The shooter is in custody and being questioned, but isn't cooperating, according to law enforcement sources.

Capital Gazette reporter Phil Davis was in the newsroom when the shooting took place.

"I’m a police reporter. I write about this stuff ... all the time. But as much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there and you feel helpless,” he told the Baltimore Sun.

Davis also described the shooting on Twitter.

"A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead," Davis tweeted.

"Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad," he continued in another tweet.

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Davis said.

An intern for the paper first tweeted about the shooting.

Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us — Anthony Messenger (@amesscapgaz) June 28, 2018

"Massive police response to shooting in my newsroom in Annapolis," said Joshua McKerrow, a photojournalist for the Capital Gazette.

Massive police response to shooting in my newsroom in Annapolis. @capgaznews pic.twitter.com/M1Bjwa0mMh — Joshua McKerrow (@joshuamckerrow) June 28, 2018

"Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis," Gov. Larry Hogan said. "Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community."

Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community. https://t.co/bI6PdUjHfh — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 28, 2018

The shooting comes at a time of increasing political unrest across the country and hostility towards the media.

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

Annapolis is located about 30 miles east of Washington, DC.

