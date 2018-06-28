Multiple people shot at newspaper in Maryland

The shooting occurred at the Capital Gazette of Annapolis, MD.More >>
The shooting occurred at the Capital Gazette of Annapolis, MD.More >>
The monitors have been criticized for not confronting the shooter during the Feb. 14 massacre.More >>
The monitors have been criticized for not confronting the shooter during the Feb. 14 massacre.More >>
A southwestern Ohio sheriff unveiled a billboard campaign this week against school districts he says are not doing enough to protect students and staff from mass shootings.More >>
A southwestern Ohio sheriff unveiled a billboard campaign this week against school districts he says are not doing enough to protect students and staff from mass shootings.More >>