WKU unveils all-century defense

WKU FOOTBALL’S ALL-CENTURY DEFENSE UNVEILED ON THURSDAY

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Football continued the announcement of its All-Century team on Thursday, adding 12 names to the defensive side of the ball with five more to go on Friday.

The program is celebrating the 100th season of Hilltopper Football this fall, and the All-Century team is led by co-head coaches Jimmy Feix, the program’s all-time winningest coach, and Jack Harbaugh, leader of the 2002 National Championship team and 2002 AFCA National Coach of the Year.

All-American defensive back and one of four retired jerseys, Virgil Livers was named the defensive side’s captain, joining offensive lineman Forrest Lamp on the offensive side of the ball in captaincy. The three captains – including Friday’s special team captain - were selected by virtue of their appearance on the highest percentage of ballots received.

Over the spring and early summer, WKU invited fans to vote online and put together their own teams to count for a percentage of the overall voting totals. Simultaneously, other voting groups worked to create their own teams including members of athletic administration, W-Club Hall of Famers, and active W-Club football lettermen.

The defense, to account for variances in defensive schemes used in the program including 4-3, 3-4, and 4-2-5, included four position players from each level of defense: line, linebacker, and backs.

WKU will welcome back and recognize the entire team, where possible, for the home opener for the 2018 season against Maine on Sept. 8, and a number of activities for the team and fans will be announced this fall.

All-Century Team – Defense

Defensive Line – Lawrence Brame (1967-70)

Defensive Line – John Bushong (1971-74)

Defensive Line – Tim Ford (1979-81)

Defensive Line – Quanterus Smith (2009-12)

Linebacker – Sherrod Coates (1999-02)

Linebacker – Paul Gray (1980-83)

Linebacker – Rick Green (1972-75)

Linebacker – Dale Lindsey (1963-64)

Defensive Back – Virgil Livers (1971-74)*

Defensive Back – Jim Burt (1961-64)

Defensive Back – Joseph Jefferson (1998-01)

Defensive Back – Mel Mitchell (1999-01)