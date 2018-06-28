Louisville Zoo drinking water stations hydrate visitors, help environment

A grant from the Louisville Water Foundation made it possible for the Louisville Zoo to purchase the new fountains, which will accompany an expanded education effort on the value of water for animals, their habitats and people.More >>
It happened just after midnight Thursday at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and East Indian Trail, MetroSafe confirmed.More >>
The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.More >>
Three people from Southern Indiana are facing charges after an investigation by the Indiana Attorney General's Office into healthcare fraud.More >>
Starting today through Saturday, July 7, the Metro Waste Reduction Center at 636 Meriwether Avenue will accept drop-offs of residential storm debris.More >>
