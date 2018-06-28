Resurfaced site in Phoenix Hill, once full of events and crowds, now overrun with weeds

Tall weeds now surround a space that was once full of life. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Some objected to alcohol sales at the 2017 Resurfaced site, while others praised the project for bringing new faces to the neighborhood. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

While the Resurfaced venue was open, it drew events and crowds to the site. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The Resurfaced site in Phoenix Hill, now covered in weeds. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The event space located on Liberty and Shelby Streets was the fourth installation of Resurfaced, a project to convert unused areas.

The Louisville Downtown Partnership said the spaces are temporary -- and so is the eyesore left behind in Phoenix Hill.

Most Resurfaced locations last a couple of days. The Liberty Build in Phoenix Hill was the longest venue, lasting about 18 months. The space was built with shipping containers, which will take some time to move.

Last summer, the Resurfaced site was filled with events and crowds.

A year later, tall weeds and chain-linked fences surround the space. A space that was once filled with life.

"I saw a lot of young people out there, using the soccer field, having fun," Bill Ogden said.

Ogden owns a business next to the former Resurfaced site and has been in Phoenix Hill for decades. He said the space that Resurfaced opened in 2017 brought a new element to the neighborhood.

But not everyone was happy.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Lou City FC soccer fans ready to see team move out of baseball stadium

+ Taylor Swift concert in Louisville will be hot in more ways than one

+ Louisville Metro accepting storm debris for free from residents

Reverend Cindy Weber at Jeff Street Baptist Community at Liberty helps people struggling with homelessness and addiction. Weber is happy the space is closed.

"We knew it would be a trigger to them, to have the open air sale of alcohol across the street from the church," Reverend Weber said.

Louisville Downtown Partnership Executive Director Rebecca Matheny said the Downtown Louisville Partnership will be moving the containers within the next few weeks, returning the site to a green space.

"In this case, I think it will be an improved site by the time that we leave,” Matheny said.

Ogden said he wants something permanent to bring the community together.

"Maybe they can turn it into a park or something like that," Ogden said.

Weber said she wants the community that's already living in Phoenix Hill to be considered.

"Empty spaces are definitely better than having the open air sale of alcohol," Weber said.

Louisville Metro Housing Authority owns this site. They have control over what's next.

Matheny said the Liberty Build was just a taste of something different.

“The point is to have people enjoy spaces.Spaces that otherwise are not really being used are being used in a positive way,” Matheny said.

Matheny said the shipping containers will have a new location that will be announced soon.



Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.