Bevin reacts to LMPD Explorer case: 'People should be held accountable'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the first time, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is sharing his thoughts on the Louisville Metro Police Department's Explorer Program investigation.

"It would seem that things happened that should not have happened," he told WAVE 3 News exclusively. "It seems pretty much irrefutable in many respects."

A long-awaited report on the Explorer case was released Wednesday night. It was conducted by a former U.S. Attorney hired by the mayor's office.

Bevin said people should wait for investigators -- meaning the FBI -- to see what exactly happened, who the key players were and what actions they took.

However, Bevin said there's enough information out there already to know that bad things happened.

The governor said he is keeping his eye on the case.

LMPD is one of the biggest agencies in the state.

Bevin said residents deserve better.

"This is the type of thing that should not happen -- period," Bevin said. "People should be held accountable to the extent that these things are true, we should know the extent of them and people should be held accountable.

We also reached out to LMPD for comment on the report. Jessie Halladay, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad's top advisor, told us the department is not commenting on the case because it is still ongoing.

