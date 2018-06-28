Hosmer ends Mike Minor's perfect game bid in 7th - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Hosmer ends Mike Minor's perfect game bid in 7th

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins). Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Minor delivers against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins). Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Minor delivers against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Rangers left-hander Mike Minor had his perfect-game bid ended when San Diego's Eric Hosmer singled with one out in the seventh inning Wednesday night.

Minor cruised through six perfect innings on just 70 pitches. The closest San Diego had come to a hit was Jose Pirela's sharp grounder to the left side in the fifth inning. Shortstop Elvis Andrus went deep in the hole to field it, and his long throw narrowly nabbed Pirela.

After Manuel Margot flied out to right to open the seventh, Hosmer hit a single to center.

Minor signed with Texas as a free agent last December. The 30-year-old returned to the majors in 2017 after having shoulder surgery in 2015 and made 65 relief appearances for the Kansas City Royals last year

Minor entered Wednesday 5-4 with a 5.06 ERA as a starter this season, though he's 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA in three June starts.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.cm/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Top court: Unions can't force government workers to pay fees

    Top court: Unions can't force government workers to pay fees

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-06-27 14:15:23 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 9:58 AM EDT2018-06-29 13:58:40 GMT
    The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

    More >>

    The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

    More >>

  • Ex-Baylor athletic director: Black athletes made scapegoats

    Ex-Baylor athletic director: Black athletes made scapegoats

    Thursday, June 28 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-06-28 14:16:09 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 9:57 AM EDT2018-06-29 13:57:14 GMT
    (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 3, 2016 file photo, current and former Baylor students hold a rally warning of sexual assaults on and off campus in Waco, Texas. A former athletic director at Baylor University, Ian ...(Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 3, 2016 file photo, current and former Baylor students hold a rally warning of sexual assaults on and off campus in Waco, Texas. A former athletic director at Baylor University, Ian ...
    The former athletic director at Baylor University has claimed regents schemed to make black football players scapegoats for a decades-long problem of sexual assault at the nation's largest Baptist school.More >>
    The former athletic director at Baylor University has claimed regents schemed to make black football players scapegoats for a decades-long problem of sexual assault at the nation's largest Baptist school.More >>

  • Brother of Giants' Janoris Jenkins charged in man's death

    Brother of Giants' Janoris Jenkins charged in man's death

    Thursday, June 28 2018 9:32 AM EDT2018-06-28 13:32:36 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 9:56 AM EDT2018-06-29 13:56:32 GMT
    (Aristide Economopoulos/The Star-Ledger via AP). In this June 26, 2018 photo, Bergen County Prosecutors Office and Sheriff's Department investigate a body found in the home of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins in Fair Lawn, N.J. Authorities have identi...(Aristide Economopoulos/The Star-Ledger via AP). In this June 26, 2018 photo, Bergen County Prosecutors Office and Sheriff's Department investigate a body found in the home of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins in Fair Lawn, N.J. Authorities have identi...
    The brother of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 25-year-man whose body was found in the NFL player's New Jersey home.More >>
    The brother of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 25-year-man whose body was found in the NFL player's New Jersey home.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly