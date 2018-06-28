Rooney set to leave Everton, heading to US - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Rooney set to leave Everton, heading to US

(AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File). FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Everton's Wayne Rooney applauds fans during warm up before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford in Manchester, Engla... (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File). FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Everton's Wayne Rooney applauds fans during warm up before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford in Manchester, Engla...

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) - Wayne Rooney's second spell at boyhood English team Everton maybe over after just a year.

The former England captain posted a photograph on Twitter of him giving the thumbs-up while apparently sitting on an airplane and bound for the United States. Alongside the picture was an emoji of the American flag.

The 32-year-old Rooney has been heavily linked with a move to Major League Soccer team DC United.

Rooney left Manchester United in the offseason of 2017 after signing a two-year deal with Everton, where he started his career. However, he wasn't a regular in the team last season.

He is the all-time top scorer for both United and England. He scored 208 goals in the Premier League, second only to Alan Shearer's 260.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Iowa court blocks 72-hour waiting period for abortion

    Iowa court blocks 72-hour waiting period for abortion

    Friday, June 29 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-06-29 15:32:51 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-06-29 15:32:51 GMT
    The Iowa Supreme Court has blocked a law requiring a 72-hour waiting period before a woman can get an abortion.More >>
    The Iowa Supreme Court has blocked a law requiring a 72-hour waiting period before a woman can get an abortion.More >>

  • Suspect in Maryland newspaper to appear on 5 murder charges

    Suspect in Maryland newspaper to appear on 5 murder charges

    Friday, June 29 2018 12:54 AM EDT2018-06-29 04:54:41 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-06-29 14:51:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Police secure the scene of a shooting at an office building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Police secure the scene of a shooting at an office building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.
    Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital.More >>
    Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital.More >>

  • Brother of Giants' Janoris Jenkins charged in man's death

    Brother of Giants' Janoris Jenkins charged in man's death

    Thursday, June 28 2018 9:32 AM EDT2018-06-28 13:32:36 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-06-29 15:31:32 GMT
    (Aristide Economopoulos/The Star-Ledger via AP). In this June 26, 2018 photo, Bergen County Prosecutors Office and Sheriff's Department investigate a body found in the home of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins in Fair Lawn, N.J. Authorities have identi...(Aristide Economopoulos/The Star-Ledger via AP). In this June 26, 2018 photo, Bergen County Prosecutors Office and Sheriff's Department investigate a body found in the home of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins in Fair Lawn, N.J. Authorities have identi...
    The brother of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 25-year-man whose body was found in the NFL player's New Jersey home.More >>
    The brother of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 25-year-man whose body was found in the NFL player's New Jersey home.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly