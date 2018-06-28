Truck catches fire on Clark Memorial Bridge

Starting today through Saturday, July 7, the Metro Waste Reduction Center at 636 Meriwether Avenue will accept drop-offs of residential storm debris.More >>
The Louisville City Football Club officially broke ground on its new soccer stadium in Butchertown on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A new state audit found Kentucky paid more than $200,000 for a statewide 911 plan that does not exist.More >>
A truck caught fire on Thursday evening on the Clark Memorial Bridge, Metrosafe confirmed.More >>
Bevin said people should wait for investigators -- meaning the FBI -- to see what exactly happened, who the key players were and what actions they took. However, Bevin said there's enough information out there already to know that bad things happened.More >>
