Truck catches fire on Clark Memorial Bridge

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
The incident caused traffic delays along the bridge. (Source: Meredith Ryann/ Facebook) The incident caused traffic delays along the bridge. (Source: Meredith Ryann/ Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A truck caught fire Thursday evening on the Clark Memorial Bridge, Metrosafe confirmed.

A call of a vehicle on fire came in at 8:28 p.m., Metrosafe said.

Everyone evacuated safely and there were no injuries.

As of 8:45 p.m., the fire was out and officials were clearing the scene. 

The incident caused traffic delays along the bridge.

