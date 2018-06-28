Truck catches fire on Clark Memorial Bridge

The incident caused traffic delays along the bridge. (Source: Meredith Ryann/ Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A truck caught fire Thursday evening on the Clark Memorial Bridge, Metrosafe confirmed.

A call of a vehicle on fire came in at 8:28 p.m., Metrosafe said.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Everyone evacuated safely and there were no injuries.

As of 8:45 p.m., the fire was out and officials were clearing the scene.

The incident caused traffic delays along the bridge.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.