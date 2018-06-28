NFL fines ex-Panthers owner $2.75M after misconduct review - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

NFL fines ex-Panthers owner $2.75M after misconduct review

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The NFL has fined former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson $2.75 million following its investigation into sexual and racial misconduct in the workplace.

The league said Thursday the investigation conducted by former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White substantiated allegations against Richardson, that the improper conduct was limited to Richardson and that the team failed to report the allegations or any resolution agreements to the league.

The league also says most of the money will go toward organizations that address racial- and gender-based issues in and outside the workplace.

Richardson put the team up for sale after a Sports Illustrated report in December that cited unnamed sources who said Richardson made sexually suggestive comments to women and on at least one occasion directed a racial slur at an African-American Panthers scout.

