Ohtani cleared to begin hitting after elbow shows healing

By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Shohei Ohtani's elbow injury has healed enough that the Los Angeles Angels' two-way star can begin a hitting program.
General manager Billy Eppler said Thursday that Ohtani underwent an MRI in Los Angeles that showed improvement to his ligament, clearing him to take batting practice in private.
Ohtani was placed on the disabled list with a UCL sprain June 8. He will be re-evaluated by doctors in three weeks.
Asked whether Ohtani needs Tommy John surgery that could cause him to miss the rest of this season as well as all of the 2019 season, Eppler says no doctor has told him that the Japanese star needs surgery at this time.
If Ohtani responds well to batting practice on Thursday and Friday, Eppler said he could face live pitching this weekend.
Ohtani has not been cleared to pitch as of yet.
