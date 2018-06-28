Belgium beats England 1-0, moves into tougher side of draw - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Belgium beats England 1-0, moves into tougher side of draw

(AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Belgium's Adnan Januzaj scores the opening goal during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Belgium's Adnan Januzaj scores the opening goal during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.
(AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Belgium's Adnan Januzaj scores the opening goal during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Belgium's Adnan Januzaj scores the opening goal during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.
(AP Photo/Michael Sohn). England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford fails to make a save as Belgium's Adnan Januzaj scores the opening goal during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kalining... (AP Photo/Michael Sohn). England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford fails to make a save as Belgium's Adnan Januzaj scores the opening goal during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kalining...
(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski). England's Ashley Young, left, and Belgium's Marouane Fellaini challenge for the ball during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thur... (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski). England's Ashley Young, left, and Belgium's Marouane Fellaini challenge for the ball during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thur...
(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Belgium's Nacer Chadli clears before England players can head the ball during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, ... (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Belgium's Nacer Chadli clears before England players can head the ball during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, ...

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

KALININGRAD, Russia (AP) - In a match neither team had to win, Belgium came out on top and took first place in its World Cup group with a 1-0 victory over England on Thursday.

Adnan Januzaj scored with a curling shot in the 51st minute on a night of little tension or attacking intent.

With the victory, Belgium gets what appears to be an easier match in the next round against Japan on Monday in Rostov-on-Don. England will face Colombia on Tuesday in Moscow.

Both teams had advanced to the round of 16 before the match.

Although Belgium was the winner of the group, it might have the tougher road to the final with Brazil, Portugal, France and Argentina possible future opponents. If England gets past Colombia, it could face Spain, Russia, Croatia, Denmark, Sweden or Switzerland on its way to a possible final.

Belgium is one of only three teams to advance to the knockout round with 3-0 records from the group stage. Croatia and Uruguay are the others.

England and Belgium made a combined 17 changes to their starting lineups to rest players for the knockout round. Harry Kane, the leading scorer at the tournament with five goals, was on the bench for England. So was Romelu Lukaku, who has scored four for Belgium.

___

Rob Harris is at www.twitter.com/RobHarris and www.facebook.com/RobHarrisReports

___

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Mitt Romney rolls to easy win in GOP primary for Utah Senate

    Mitt Romney rolls to easy win in GOP primary for Utah Senate

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 10:25 AM EDT2018-06-26 14:25:12 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 11:11 PM EDT2018-06-29 03:11:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Saturday, June 23, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney shakes hands during the Strawberry Day Parade in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Romney faces state lawmaker Mike Kennedy on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, as the ex-presidential nominee looks ...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Saturday, June 23, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney shakes hands during the Strawberry Day Parade in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Romney faces state lawmaker Mike Kennedy on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, as the ex-presidential nominee looks ...
    Mitt Romney will learn Tuesday if he'll continue the reboot of his political career as voters decide a GOP primary for a Utah Senate seat.More >>
    Mitt Romney will learn Tuesday if he'll continue the reboot of his political career as voters decide a GOP primary for a Utah Senate seat.More >>

  • Travel ban ruling stirs dismay among immigrants, advocates

    Travel ban ruling stirs dismay among immigrants, advocates

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-06-27 04:15:29 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 11:11 PM EDT2018-06-29 03:11:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Protesters hold up signs and call out against the Supreme Court ruling upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban outside the the Supreme Court in Washington, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Protesters hold up signs and call out against the Supreme Court ruling upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban outside the the Supreme Court in Washington, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

    Emotional immigrants and advocates have expressed outrage and despair about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to uphold President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.

    More >>

    Emotional immigrants and advocates have expressed outrage and despair about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to uphold President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.

    More >>

  • Trump-backed South Carolina Gov. McMaster wins GOP runoff

    Trump-backed South Carolina Gov. McMaster wins GOP runoff

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 9:26 PM EDT2018-06-27 01:26:40 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 11:11 PM EDT2018-06-29 03:11:09 GMT
    One of President Donald Trump's earliest and most loyal supporters won a key primary runoff Tuesday, as South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster fended off a challenge from a self-made millionaire to secure the...More >>
    One of President Donald Trump's earliest and most loyal supporters won a key primary runoff Tuesday, as South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster fended off a challenge from a self-made millionaire to secure the Republican gubernatorial nomination.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly