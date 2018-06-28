Change in plans for old city property sparks controversy

Several fire departments responded to the Ohio Theatre, which is off Main Street in downtown Madison.More >>
The city sold buildings on Bardstown Road in the Highlands to be developed into offices and a tap room for a company attempting to relaunch Sterling Beer. But the developers resold the property instead.More >>
Video captured on June 21 at a home behind Jefferson Mall showed a man and a woman break in through a small window. They got away. But not for long.More >>
Starting today through Saturday, July 7, the Metro Waste Reduction Center at 636 Meriwether Avenue will accept drop-offs of residential storm debris.More >>
The Louisville City Football Club officially broke ground on its new soccer stadium in Butchertown on Thursday afternoon.More >>
