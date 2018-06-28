When was Mayor Fischer briefed?: Report raises new questions in Explorer investigation

The French Lick Resort started in 1845 when Dr. William Bowles, from Paoli, built a three-story wooden framed building and named it French Lick Springs Hotel. He promoted the healing properties of the mineral springs in the area.More >>
The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.More >>
A report summarizing the investigation into how the city handled allegations of sexual abuse by former officers who were mentors in the Louisville Metro Police Department's Explorer Program has angered city and state leaders, while also prompting more questions.More >>
Video captured on June 21 at a home behind Jefferson Mall showed a man and a woman break in through a small window. They got away. But not for long.More >>
Several fire departments responded to the Ohio Theatre, which is off Main Street in downtown Madison.More >>
