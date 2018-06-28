When was Mayor Fischer briefed?: Report raises new questions in Explorer investigation

Mayor Greg Fischer's testimony that he was not briefed about the Explorer scandal is being called into question. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A report summarizing the investigation into how the city handled allegations of sexual abuse by former officers who were mentors in the Louisville Metro Police Department's Explorer Program has angered city and state leaders, while also prompting more questions.

The investigation, conducted by a former U.S. Attorney and paid for by the city, concluded that LMPD's command staff did not cover up the allegations.

But new questions are popping up about the top players involved.

>> FULL REPORT: LMPD Explorer investigation findings

"Our number one responsibility is the children," Metro Council President David James said. "And I don't think the chief recognizes that. I don't know that he recognizes that today."

James wants LMPD Chief Steve Conrad gone.

"We wouldn't be at this point right now if he would have done what he should have done at that time," he said.

Even Gov. Matt Bevin sounded off Thursday in an exclusive interview, saying people should be held accountable.

"This is the type of thing that should not happen, period," Bevin said. "People should be held accountable to the extent that these things are true."

Other Metro Council members were not happy with the mistakes outlined in the report.

"Very disappointing is what I think," Councilman Pat Mulvihill said.

Added councilwoman Jessica Green: "It's sickening, its reprehensible, and people should be ashamed of themselves."

The report claims there were significant mistakes in judgment made. It did not find evidence of a cover up, or that the mayor's office interfered with the 2016 investigation.

There are however new questions that are now coming under a microscope, taking a look at when Mayor Greg Fischer was deposed.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Bevin reacts to LMPD Explorer case: 'People should be held accountable'

+ LMPD Youth Explorer Investigation: No cover up, but 'mistakes were made'

+ City probe into Explorer Program scandal nearly triples in cost

+ LMPD Chief Conrad says he briefed Fischer on Explorer sex abuse scandal

+ Former Prospect Asst. Police Chief sues to stop release of Facebook messages

+ Demoted command officer testifies about LMPD Explorer Program

Fischer testified under oath in LMPD Lt. Jimmy Harper's whistle blower case.

"You haven't been briefed by anyone in LMPD about the status of that explorer investigation?" Attorney Thomas Clay asked.

"No," Fischer testified.

But the new report states Fischer requested and received a briefing from the department's Public Integrity Unit in November 2016.

The mayor's office said there is no inconsistency because he was asked about briefings during the course of the investigation.

On camera Thursday, Fischer was asked whether he believes Chief Conrad should have opened a criminal investigation when the allegations surfaced in 2013. He refused to answer.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.