Theater in downtown Madison catches fire

MADISON, IN (WAVE) - Fire ripped through a historic building in Madison, Indiana on Thursday afternoon.

Several fire departments responded to the Ohio Theatre, which is off Main Street in downtown Madison.

According to officials, the fire was reported around 4:45 p.m.

Pictures show flames shooting from the roof of the building.

A post of the City of Madison Facebook page indicate the fire started due to an electrical problem.

The fire was contained around 6:30 p.m.

How extensive the damage is in the theater is not yet known.

