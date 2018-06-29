Ex-Tigers pitching coach Bosio says he's 'crushed' by firing - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ex-Tigers pitching coach Bosio says he's 'crushed' by firing

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File). FILE- In an April 20, 2018 file photo Detroit Tigers pitching coach Chris Bosio walks to the dugout during the seventh inning of game one of a baseball doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals in Detroit. The Tigers h... (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File). FILE- In an April 20, 2018 file photo Detroit Tigers pitching coach Chris Bosio walks to the dugout during the seventh inning of game one of a baseball doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals in Detroit. The Tigers h...
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File). FILE- In a June 4, 2018 file photo, Detroit Tigers pitching coach Chris Bosio talks with starting pitcher Drew VerHagen during the fourth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the New York Yankees, ... (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File). FILE- In a June 4, 2018 file photo, Detroit Tigers pitching coach Chris Bosio talks with starting pitcher Drew VerHagen during the fourth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the New York Yankees, ...

DETROIT (AP) - Pitching coach Chris Bosio said Thursday he was fired by the Detroit Tigers for using the word "monkey," but insists he didn't say it in a racial or demeaning context.

Bosio told USA Today he used the word while talking about pitcher Daniel Stumpf, who is white. Bosio said Stumpf is nicknamed "Spider Monkey" because of the faces he makes while lifting weights.

Bosio said an African-American clubhouse attendant overheard the conversation. Bosio told USA Today that "the kid thought we were talking about him. He got all upset. He assumed we were talking about him. I said, 'No, no, no. We're talking about Stumpf.'"

"I swear on my mom and dad's graves, there was nothing else to it," he told the newspaper.

General manager Al Avila said Wednesday that Bosio was fired for making insensitive comments to another team employee. Avila declined to offer additional details.

"I have to take seriously what the comments were," Avila said. "And, the action we took was appropriate."

Bosio told USA Today that he was "crushed" about his firing. Bosio said he plans to hire an attorney to help determine whether to sue for wrongful termination.

Bosio was in his first season as Detroit's pitching coach after serving in the same role for six years with the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs didn't renew Bosio's contract after last season and hired Jim Hickey to replace him. The 55-year-old Bosio was 94-93 over an 11-season major league career, mostly as a starter, with Milwaukee and Seattle.

The Tigers promoted bullpen coach Rick Anderson to replace Bosio. Roving pitching instructor A.J. Sager will be the team's bullpen coach until Triple-A Toledo pitching coach Jeff Pico takes his place next week.

___

Information from: USA Today, www.usatoday.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Police report assaults at protest in Oregon

    The Latest: Police report assaults at protest in Oregon

    Saturday, June 30 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-06-30 15:43:27 GMT
    Sunday, July 1 2018 6:02 AM EDT2018-07-01 10:02:44 GMT
    (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP). A crowd gathers for a rally outside Bethany Christian Services in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, to protest the separation of immigrant children from their families at the southern border. Some of ...(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP). A crowd gathers for a rally outside Bethany Christian Services in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, to protest the separation of immigrant children from their families at the southern border. Some of ...
    Hundreds of protesters in downtown Dallas are calling for a clear plan to reunify families separated under President Donald Trump's policy of separating immigrant families.More >>
    Hundreds of protesters in downtown Dallas are calling for a clear plan to reunify families separated under President Donald Trump's policy of separating immigrant families.More >>

  • Barbs for Bezos but Bill Gates largely admired in Seattle

    Barbs for Bezos but Bill Gates largely admired in Seattle

    Saturday, June 30 2018 12:54 PM EDT2018-06-30 16:54:02 GMT
    Sunday, July 1 2018 6:02 AM EDT2018-07-01 10:02:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...
    The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.More >>
    The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.More >>

  • Small capital city draped in grief by newspaper shooting

    Small capital city draped in grief by newspaper shooting

    Friday, June 29 2018 11:17 PM EDT2018-06-30 03:17:56 GMT
    Sunday, July 1 2018 6:02 AM EDT2018-07-01 10:02:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Mourners stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Mourners stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom.
    More than 1,000 people have streamed through Maryland's capital to honor five people slain in a newspaper office.More >>
    More than 1,000 people have streamed through Maryland's capital to honor five people slain in a newspaper office.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly