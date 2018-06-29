Astros SS Correa heading to disabled list with stiff back - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Astros SS Correa heading to disabled list with stiff back

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is heading to the 10-day disabled list because of a stiff back.

Correa sat out games on Tuesday and Wednesday, and wasn't in the lineup Thursday night at Tampa Bay. The Astros say he'll be put on the DL on Friday.

"He feels better, but we just need to do the right thing and get him completely symptom-free and not sore," manager A.J. Hinch said. "He's not going to be available, so we'll move forward and hopefully this is just 10 days and he'll be activated by next weekend."

Hinch said by putting Correa on the disabled list Friday, retroactive for three days, there is a possibility the 23-year-old star can be activated July 5 for a weekend series against the Chicago White Sox.

Correa is hitting .268 with 13 home runs and 49 RBIs in 73 games and recently had a streak of 70 errorless games.

The Astros will make a corresponding move to fill their 25-man roster on Friday.

Marwin Gonzalez was in Houston's lineup at shortstop Thursday night.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • House backs $675 billion spending bill for Pentagon

    House backs $675 billion spending bill for Pentagon

    Thursday, June 28 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-06-28 17:48:15 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 7:30 PM EDT2018-06-29 23:30:31 GMT
    The House has approved a $675 billion spending bill for the Defense Department that includes a 2.6 percent raise for the military.More >>
    The House has approved a $675 billion spending bill for the Defense Department that includes a 2.6 percent raise for the military.More >>

  • Romaine lettuce outbreak tied to tainted irrigation canal

    Romaine lettuce outbreak tied to tainted irrigation canal

    Thursday, June 28 2018 5:51 PM EDT2018-06-28 21:51:17 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 7:27 PM EDT2018-06-29 23:27:27 GMT
    (Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Thursday, June 28, 2018, U.S. health officials said tainted canal water appears to be the source of a national food poisoning outbreak linked to r...(Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Thursday, June 28, 2018, U.S. health officials said tainted canal water appears to be the source of a national food poisoning outbreak linked to r...
    Tainted canal water appears to be the source of national food poisoning outbreak tied to romaine lettuce.More >>
    Tainted canal water appears to be the source of national food poisoning outbreak tied to romaine lettuce.More >>

  • US hospitals grapple with prolonged injected opioid shortage

    US hospitals grapple with prolonged injected opioid shortage

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 8:55 AM EDT2018-06-27 12:55:40 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 7:27 PM EDT2018-06-29 23:27:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Friday, June 1, 2018, photo, a pharmacy technician is shown in the sterile medicines area of the inpatient pharmacy at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. Amid the nation's opioid epidemic, hospitals are s...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Friday, June 1, 2018, photo, a pharmacy technician is shown in the sterile medicines area of the inpatient pharmacy at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. Amid the nation's opioid epidemic, hospitals are s...
    The other opioid crisis: Hospitals are frequently running out of widely used injected painkillers, and some patients are feeling the pain.More >>
    The other opioid crisis: Hospitals are frequently running out of widely used injected painkillers, and some patients are feeling the pain.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly