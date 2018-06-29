Sung Hyun Park shoots 66 to take KPMG Women's PGA lead - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Sung Hyun Park shoots 66 to take KPMG Women's PGA lead

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Sung Hyun Park, of South Korea, reads the green on the 18th hole during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club near Kildeer, Ill., Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Sung Hyun Park, of South Korea, reads the green on the 18th hole during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club near Kildeer, Ill., Thursday, June 28, 2018.
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Sung Hyun Park, of South Korea, walks to the 18th green during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club near Kildeer, Ill., Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Sung Hyun Park, of South Korea, walks to the 18th green during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club near Kildeer, Ill., Thursday, June 28, 2018.
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Inbee Park, of South Korea, watches after hitting her second shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Kildeer, Ill., Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Inbee Park, of South Korea, watches after hitting her second shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Kildeer, Ill., Thursday, June 28, 2018.
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Danielle Kang watches her tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Kildeer, Ill., Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Danielle Kang watches her tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Kildeer, Ill., Thursday, June 28, 2018.
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Brooke Henderson, of Canada, hits her second shot on the first hole during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Kildeer, Ill., Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Brooke Henderson, of Canada, hits her second shot on the first hole during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Kildeer, Ill., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
AP Sports Writer

KILDEER, Ill. (AP) - South Korea's Sung Hyun Park shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

The 2017 U.S. Women's Open Champion birdied three of the four par-5 holes at Kemper Lakes in the third of the LPGA Tour's five majors.

Canada's Brooke Henderson, the 2016 KPMG winner and runner-up last year, was a stroke back with Jessica Korda, Jaye Marie Green and Brittany Altomore.

The 24-year-old Park won the weather-shortened LPGA Texas Classic in May, but followed that with three missed cuts and a tie for 61st last week in Arkansas. After a switch in putters, she believes she is rounding back into form.

The long-hitting Park birdied the par-5 15th to reach 5 under and parred the tough final three holes, finishing with a short putt on 18.

"I felt like something little was missing, especially my putting," Park said through an interpreter. "But this week, I (feel) comfortable."

The course favors long hitters, and that's just fine with Korda.

She has five tour victories and her sights set on becoming the second member of her family to capture a major championship. Her father, Petr Korda, won tennis' Australian Open in 1998.

After tying for fourth at the ANA Inspiration this year, Korda missed the cut at the U.S. Women's Open. But she's off to a good start in this one.

"Oh, It was great," said Korda, the winner in Thailand in February in her return from reconstructive jaw surgery. "Finally, a golf course that benefits the long-hitters. The last couple weeks it's definitely been a lot of 3-woods or even 4-irons off the tees, so this is really, really nice."

Korda birdied three of the first six holes and ended her round on a rather strong note. She birdied Nos. 14 and 15 before making pars on the final three holes.

Green closed with a birdie on No. 9.

Michelle Wie shot 71, U.S. Women's Open champion Ariya Jutanugarn had an even-par 72, and top-ranked Inbee Park and defending champion Danielle Kang followed at 73.

Lexi Thompson also shot 72, acing the 166-yard sixth hole with an 8-iron. Brittany Marchand also had a hole-in-one with a 5-iron on the 175-yard No. 17. She shot 71.

The winner last year at Olympia Fields, Kang fought through a stomachache after she couldn't resist the chocolate chip waffles at breakfast. She knew that was a bad idea no matter how good they looked, and it didn't take long for her to start paying for it.

Kang was already starting to feel sick before she teed off. It bothered her throughout the round, and she even threw up after the ninth hole.

"Just that constant contraction, your stomach contracting," said Kang, who was planning to have oatmeal and cereal for breakfast Friday. "When I'm putting and if I contract too much, I smashed one on 10. I go, 'Oops.'"

She felt it in a double bogey on the par-4 16th. The 419-yarder is a nightmare, with water running the entire right side of the fairway before forming a pond in front of the green. There are also two fairway bunkers on the left as well as a deep one by the green. Kang's stomach was acting up as she sent her third shot sailing over the green, just missing the water.

"I was feeling it over it, and then I just tried to hit through it and hit it way too hard," she said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Supreme Court declines to hear 'Making a Murderer' case

    Supreme Court declines to hear 'Making a Murderer' case

    Monday, June 25 2018 9:44 AM EDT2018-06-25 13:44:14 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 12:45 AM EDT2018-06-29 04:45:23 GMT
    The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer." (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer." (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer."

    More >>

    The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer."

    More >>

  • Donations, volunteering surge at border asylum-seeker center

    Donations, volunteering surge at border asylum-seeker center

    Monday, June 25 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-06-25 04:25:33 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 12:45 AM EDT2018-06-29 04:45:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken June 24, 2018, a Catholic Charities of Rio Grande Valley staffer and volunteers unload boxes of donations on to a cart at a storage facility in McAllen, Texas. A rest center for asylum-seekers in the T...(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken June 24, 2018, a Catholic Charities of Rio Grande Valley staffer and volunteers unload boxes of donations on to a cart at a storage facility in McAllen, Texas. A rest center for asylum-seekers in the T...

    The boxes started arriving as people across the country began to learn about President Donald Trump's policy of separating children from their families.

    More >>

    The boxes started arriving as people across the country began to learn about President Donald Trump's policy of separating children from their families.

    More >>

  • Northern California wildfires prompt evacuations, burn homes

    Northern California wildfires prompt evacuations, burn homes

    Monday, June 25 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-06-25 14:16:41 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-06-29 04:44:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as the...(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as the...
    Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.More >>
    Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly