After shooting, a newspaper covers itself, colleagues and fallen friends

Police went to the home of suspected gunman Jarrod Ramos, 38, Thursday afternoon hours after taking him into custody.

Police responded after a gunman opened fire at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, MD, on Thursday. (Source: WBAL/CNN)

The shooting occurred at the Capital Gazette of Annapolis, MD. (Source: WBAL/CNN)

The staff of The Capital put out an edition Friday morning, covering the shooting that took the lives of colleagues Thursday. (Source: Capital Gazette via CNN)

(RNN) – In the wake of a shooting that killed five people at his newspaper, the Capital Gazette, on Thursday, reporter Chase Cook tweeted: "I can tell you this: We are putting out a damn paper tomorrow."

And they did.

Reporters, editors and salespeople were all doing their jobs when a gunman blasted out the glass doors to their newsroom with a shotgun and began a rampage.

Staffers hid under desks, praying for it to end. When it did, they turned to the surreal, unthinkable task of reporting a shooting that had just targeted them.

Anthony Messenger, an intern, was the first to alert the world to what was happening. According to his bio on the Capital Gazette website, after the summer he’ll be a senior at Salisbury University, and he's edited a website covering Clemson University athletics.

"Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us," he tweeted.

Phil Davis, a crime and courts reporter, and Joshua McKerrow, a photojournalist, provided some of the first details of what had happened.

"A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead," Davis tweeted. "Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad."

McKerrow was not at the office when the shooting happened, but arrived shortly after to document the scene.

He posted three pictures and wrote, "Massive police response to shooting in my newsroom in Annapolis."

Later, he tweeted out the names of journalists he knew to be safe.

Cook, a county and government reporter, also was not in the building at the time of the shooting, but arrived and reported that five were dead. He covered press conferences in the afternoon and evening.

He later tweeted about his editor, Rob Hiaasen, one of the five who died.

"He called me this morning asking about a headline clarification. He was an amazing editor who made me a better reporter," he wrote. "I cannot believe he is gone."

Reporters Danielle Ohl and Thalia Juarez also tweeted tributes to Hiaasen.

We’d often say: Rob is a poet. Rob cared about words & feelings. He’d send me messages with nothing but a stupid word I’d used in a sentence & a way to make it better. He loved music & red wine. He was getting into George Saunders.



Davis and another colleague, Selene San Felice, a general assignment writer, at one point spoke to Anderson Cooper for his nightly CNN program.

She described hiding under a desk with Messenger, the intern she sat near. She described seeing a colleague, reporter John McNamara, shot and killed as he tried to escape out a locked back door. She described listening to the footsteps of the gunman, and trying not to breathe too loudly as he approached.

"I'm not trying to make this political but we need more than prayers. I appreciate the prayers. I was praying the entire time I was under that desk," she said, "I want your prayers. But I want something else."

Remarkably, work continued on the next day's issue of The Capital, with an assist from the Baltimore Sun, whose parent company owns the paper.

The Capital produced obituaries on each of its four slain journalists and a fifth victim who worked in sales.

Rebecca Smith, the sales assistant, "was a recent hire at the Capital Gazette but had already proved herself a valuable asset."

Editorial page editor Gerald Fischman had a "brilliant mind, wry wit and 'wicked pen' that his colleagues would treasure."

Special publications editor Wendi Winters "built a reputation as a prolific freelance reporter and well-known community resource."

McNamara, a reporter for the surrounding communities, "was remembered by his colleagues for his flexibility, concise writing and extensive knowledge of regional sports."

And Hiaasen, the assistant editor whom reporters adored, had a "wryly observant writing style" and provided "generous mentoring of young journalists."

They were all doing the indispensable and, so often, taken-for-granted work of local journalism.

Jimmy DeButts, The Capital's community news editor, encapsulated his paper's ongoing mission in a tweet: "We try to expose corruption. We fight to get access to public records & bring to light the inner workings of government despite major hurdles put in our way. The reporters & editors put their all into finding the truth. That is our mission. Will always be."

Davis, saying he couldn't sleep, continued reporting through the night, tweeting around 3:15 a.m. Friday that the accused shooter, Jarrod Ramos, was being charged with five counts of first-degree murder, and that Ramos would have a bail review at the Annapolis District Courthouse at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

I can't sleep, so I'll do the only thing I can and report.



Jarrod Ramos, 38, of Laurel, was charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 5 Capital Gazette staffers



One of the most widely-shared tweets from Thursday, capturing the horror of the shooting, came from Davis.

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," he wrote.

Yet in spite of the terror, pain and loss, at 12:12 a.m. on Friday The Capital tweeted its cover for the day's edition.

The headline: "5 shot dead at The Capital."

Hours later, the paper tweeted a picture of its opinion page, showing names of the deceased against a stark white background.

Brief statements bookend the names, the first explaining the minimalist page is meant to honor the dead, the other promising the opinion section will return tomorrow to its "steady purpose of offering our readers informed opinions about the world around them, that they might be better citizens."

