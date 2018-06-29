Jesse Schott: Visitation today for Bullitt County teen who battled cancer 3 times

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Family and friends on Friday will remember a local teen who lost his battle with cancer.

Jesse Schott, who had just turned 17 last week, died Monday night. He had fought brain cancer three times.

Schott attended North Bullitt High School, was active in the school's JROTC program and even was an honorary Kentucky National Guardsman.

With some help from family, friends and neighbors -- and strangers -- he finished his Eagle Scout project last week, hoping to show his love of the United States by building a receptacle for old and damaged flags.

Visitation will be Friday, noon to 8 p.m., at Schoppenhorst-Underwood-Brooks Funeral Home.

Schott's funeral service will take place Saturday, 11 a.m., at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, with interment in Brookland Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Taylor Meredith via the funeral home.

