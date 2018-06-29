Jesse Schott: Visitation today for Bullitt County teen who battled cancer 3 times

The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.More >>
The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.More >>
The groups are offering a complete guide to the expungement process.More >>
The groups are offering a complete guide to the expungement process.More >>
Family and friends on Friday will remember a local teen who lost his battle with cancer.More >>
Family and friends on Friday will remember a local teen who lost his battle with cancer.More >>
The hepatitis A outbreak in Louisville and other parts of Kentucky is now the worst in the country.More >>
The hepatitis A outbreak in Louisville and other parts of Kentucky is now the worst in the country.More >>
The French Lick Resort started in 1845 when Dr. William Bowles, from Paoli, built a three-story wooden framed building and named it French Lick Springs Hotel. He promoted the healing properties of the mineral springs in the area.More >>
The French Lick Resort started in 1845 when Dr. William Bowles, from Paoli, built a three-story wooden framed building and named it French Lick Springs Hotel. He promoted the healing properties of the mineral springs in the area.More >>