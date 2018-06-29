Goodwill, Legal Aid Society offering expungement clinic

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Goodwill is partnering with the Kentucky Department of Corrections’ Division of Reentry Services and Legal Aid Society to hold an expungement clinic.

The clinic will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, June 29, at the Goodwill Center for Education and Employment at 909 E. Broadway.

The groups are offering a guide to the expungement process, including reviewing the charges that qualify for expungement, and will factor in income levels to determine the cost, if applicable, of having a record expunged.

"Making expungement affordable is one of our recovery goals in Hope, Healing and Recovery, our citywide plan to address substance use disorder,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. "When we can address the root causes that may contribute to whether an individual begins using harmful substances, we can remove barriers to helping them lead healthy productive lives. Expungement can be very costly and a daunting process. I applaud Goodwill and our Legal Aid Society for working to help our citizens clear their criminal records to make finding better employment and income a reality."

Those who take part in the clinic will also learn about Goodwill’s Soft Skills Academy which are classes that teach skills that employers look for in future employees. After completing skills classes, participants will earn Work Ready Certificates and be paired with career coaches who will prepare them for and help them find employment.

