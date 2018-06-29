WATCH: Deaf puppy trapped underground behind south Huntsville home

[TAP FOR ON-AIR UPDATES AT 4, 5 & 6]

Rescue crews are trying to save a 7-week-old deaf puppy named Toffee. She's trapped in a hole outside her south Huntsville home.

[TAP OR CLICK FOR LIVE SHOT FROM RESCUE OPERATION]

Officials with A New Leash on Life say at around 5 p.m. Thursday, Toffee fell down a 50-60 foot deep hole in the backyard of her foster family's home near Jones Valley.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, crews have visual confirmation Toffee is still alive.

Shortly after, crews got Toffee in a net and tried to extract her. However, they were only able to get two paws in, and she slipped out. Crews say they will try again with a larger net and bait.

Other attempts involved a pool vacuum, poles, and a net with food

Help this precious pup!! @anewleash is looking for solutions on how to get this adorable 7-Week-old puppy out of a hole. His name is Toffee and he fell in a hole at his foster families home. Fire crews and cave rescue crews have tried but can’t get him out! Help!! @waff48 pic.twitter.com/XOohhM1j9r — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) June 29, 2018

A cave rescue squad also attempted to physically go down and get her but were not able to.

Officials with A New Leash on Life and the fire department are looking for someone to come forward with a solution to help rescue the dog. Anyone with a suggestion can email it to pets@anewleash.org.

Toffee's plight has attracted national media attention.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48