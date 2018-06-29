James O'Connor: Lou City coach reportedly a candidate for MLS head coaching job

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - James O'Connor could be the new head coach of an MLS team, according to a report out Friday.

O'Connor, who guided Louisville City FC to the USL championship last year, is "closing in on a deal" with Orlando City FC, TheAthletic.com is reporting.

A source told the outlet that O'Connor is Orlando City's first choice, though terms are still not finalized.

Bobby Murphy has been the interim coach since Orlando City fired head coach Jason Kreis amid the team's six-game losing streak two weeks ago.

In the team's first outing following Kreis' termination, Orlando City beat D.C. United in penalty kicks to advance to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup. Its next match in the tournament, in which Lou City FC also remains alive, is July 18. Lou City plays the Chicago Fire on the same day. There is a potential for the teams to meet.

O'Connor played for Orlando City from 2012-14 when the team played in the USL, and began coaching Lou City in its first season of 2015.

