All-clear issued following bomb threat at Louisville Free Public Library

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An all-clear has been issued at the Louisville Free Public Library following a bomb threat Friday.

Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed at about noon that a note was found inside the library indicating there was a bomb.

The building was evacuated while officers conducted two sweeps.

The all-clear was given at about 12:50 p.m.

