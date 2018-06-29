LMDC inmate found unresponsive, dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) inmate has died.

The inmate was found unresponsive in her unit around 7:30 a.m. Friday, LMDC confirmed.

She was tended to by medical staff who started CPR, according to Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham. The inmate was taken to University Hospital where she was pronounced dead around 11:45 a.m.

The woman was 27 years old.

LMDC said she was booked on March 30 on a warrant for theft and burglary charges as well as warrants from other jurisdictions.

Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton said the Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit has begun to review the case to see if policies were followed.

The Louisville Metro Police Public Integrity Unit is also investigating the death, which is standard procedure according to Durham.

