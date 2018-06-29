Southwest adds 15th daily nonstop route from Louisville

Southwest Airlines will begin the service from Louisville to Dallas in January. (Source: Pixabay)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Southwest Airlines announced Friday that it will begin new daily nonstop service from Louisville International Airport to Dallas Love Field.

The new route will begin in January.

The addition brings to 15 the total number of daily nonstop Southwest routes from SDF, including Baltimore, Chicago-Midway, Denver, Houston-Hobby, Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix and Tampa.

"Adding direct flights out of Louisville International Airport is good for our citizens and our businesses, and it's attractive for the businesses we want to locate and grow in our city," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. "Airlift is a significant conversation in our city right now, particularly with our coast cities and other strong business centers like Dallas."

