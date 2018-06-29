Southwest adds 15th daily nonstop route from Louisville

Southwest Airlines announced Friday that it will begin new daily nonstop service from Louisville International Airport to Dallas Love Field.More >>
Southwest Airlines announced Friday that it will begin new daily nonstop service from Louisville International Airport to Dallas Love Field.More >>
James O'Connor is the new head coach of Major League Soccer's Orlando City SC.More >>
James O'Connor is the new head coach of Major League Soccer's Orlando City SC.More >>
The woman was 27 years old.More >>
The woman was 27 years old.More >>
Emergency crews have responded to a bomb threat at the Louisville Free Public Library downtown.More >>
Emergency crews have responded to a bomb threat at the Louisville Free Public Library downtown.More >>
The groups are offering a complete guide to the expungement process.More >>
The groups are offering a complete guide to the expungement process.More >>