Louisville event organizers prepared for extreme heat

People planning to spend time outside this weekend need to be prepared for extreme heat. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A dangerous heat wave is hitting a good portion of the U.S. this weekend and Louisville is no exception.

No matter where people are headed outdoors, they must be careful.

Friday is hot and on Saturday, it gets worse with a heat index of 105.

The heat plan at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium is in action to keep fans safe at the Taylor Swift concert Saturday night. But there are many more outdoor events that organizers are concerned about.

Seven years strong, the Riverview Independence Festival has been bringing hundreds of families and plenty of fun to southwest Louisville in the summer heat. Saturday the tradition continues.

"We do have EMS on hand in case we have any kind of issue," Metro Councilman Rick Blackwell (D-District 12) said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ One in a million: Girl survives horrendous crash on I-71

+ Hundreds show up to first ever expungement clinic at Goodwill

+ Southwest adds 15th daily nonstop route from Louisville

With the festival beginning at 3 p.m. when the heat is at its most intense, Blackwell, one of the festival's founders, said they'll be keeping extra eyes on crowds and keeping folks hydrated with multiple water stations.

"We encourage people to bring a water bottle with them because that way you can just fill it up, keep filling it up and stay hydrated," Blackwell said.

For kids, there's a splash park on site. Live performers like the Shane Dawson Band will have water and fans to keep them cool on stage.

"We've done state fairs and the chow wagons and it can get hot and sweaty and aggravating, but only for an hour and we'll drink plenty of water," Dawson said.

The Iroquois Amphitheater is celebrating its 80th anniversary with several free shows leading up to the Fourth of July holiday. It begins Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. with the Louisville Philharmonia.

The Red Cross will also be standing by.

"If somebody does have an issue, we have trained personnel to take care of that," Amphitheater Manager Michael Hallett said.

Concert goers can come with one unopened bottle of water, concessions will be going and water misters running.

>> ALSO: Get information about more great events happening around Louisville at Derby City Weekend

From Taylor Swift, to Lou City FC's game, to Churchill Downs, it will be a busy and hot weekend.

The later people can get to each event, the better.

Blackwell laughed every d rop in temperature counts.

"When you start (the event) off at 105 (degrees), then it's 85 at fireworks, it feels great," he said.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.