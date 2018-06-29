Sex abuse inquiry on Ohio State doc now includes high school - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Sex abuse inquiry on Ohio State doc now includes high school

By KANTELE FRANKO
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State University says the firm investigating former athletes' allegations of sexual misconduct by a now-dead team doctor also is reviewing whether he examined high school students.

A spokesman said Friday that Ohio State couldn't provide details about what prompted independent investigators to look into Richard Strauss' potential interactions with high school students.

Men from 14 Ohio State sports teams have reported alleged misconduct by Strauss. He also worked in student health services, published a variety of research and had an off-campus medical office.

Ohio State says over 150 former students and witnesses have been interviewed, so far. The school has urged anyone with information to contact the independent investigators from the law firm Perkins Coie.

Strauss killed himself in 2005. Messages seeking comment from surviving relatives haven't been returned.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

