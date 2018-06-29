Kentucky's Medicaid work requirements blocked by federal judge

Kentucky was the first state in the country approved to require some of its Medicaid recipients get a job or do some other type of work to keep their Medicaid benefits. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A federal judge has blocked Kentucky's work requirements for Medicaid and has ordered the Trump administration to reconsider the program.

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg ruled the Trump administration did not adequately consider whether the work requirements and other changes would help the state give its residents access to health care. Because of that, Boasberg said the Trump administration's decision was "arbitrary and capricious."

Kentucky was the first state in the country approved to require some of its Medicaid recipients get a job or do some other type of work to keep their Medicaid benefits.

The new rules were scheduled to take effect Sunday.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has vowed to eliminate Medicaid coverage for more than 400,000 people if his proposal is ultimately struck down.

