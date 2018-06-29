New Indiana laws take effect on July 1

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Several new laws take effect in Indiana starting July 1.

One of the laws is the Purple Paint Law, enacted to replace “No Trespassing” signs. The law states that an owner can deny entry to their land by applying purple paint to trees or posts around the property.

State officials said the law will be an easy way for landowners to keep trespassers away.

A new headlight law has also been announced, making multicolor headlights illegal.

Lights on the front of the vehicle and reverse lights must be white or amber in color, according to WFIE. Tail and brake lights on the rear of the vehicle must be red.

Having illegal lights will result in the driver being issued a ticket. The law only applies to cars on public roadways, not at car shows or on private property.

Click here for full list of the laws going into effect.

