Crews squelch fire in the Highlands

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A building caught fire in the Highlands neighborhood on Friday evening, Metrosafe said.

A call came in around 5:30 p.m. of a fire in the 2200 block of Dundee Road.

Fire crews arrived just three minutes after the call and found a two story building with smoke showing at the location. 

Everyone got out of the building and there appeared to be no injuries, Metrosafe said. 

It was unclear how the fire started. The incident is under investigation.

