New Kentucky tax law still unclear to business owners

The groups are offering a complete guide to the expungement process.More >>
The groups are offering a complete guide to the expungement process.More >>
Friday, attorney Tad Thomas spoke exclusively with WAVE 3 News about how he's fighting for the alleged victims.More >>
Friday, attorney Tad Thomas spoke exclusively with WAVE 3 News about how he's fighting for the alleged victims.More >>
A dangerous heat wave is hitting a good portion of the U.S. this weekend and Louisville is no exception. No matter where people are headed outdoors, they must be careful.More >>
A dangerous heat wave is hitting a good portion of the U.S. this weekend and Louisville is no exception. No matter where people are headed outdoors, they must be careful.More >>
A number of new Kentucky laws will be on the books starting Sunday, including a tax package that could see you spending more on everyday purchases.More >>
A number of new Kentucky laws will be on the books starting Sunday, including a tax package that could see you spending more on everyday purchases.More >>
What officers said should have been a fatal crash was actually far from it. Alex fractured her jaw and a wrist and had a few cuts and scrapes. Her worst injury came from the incredibly tight spot the crash left her in.More >>
What officers said should have been a fatal crash was actually far from it. Alex fractured her jaw and a wrist and had a few cuts and scrapes. Her worst injury came from the incredibly tight spot the crash left her in.More >>