Legal expert: Explorer report is rare move

It happened around 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of South 22nd Street and Dumesnil Street.More >>
It happened around 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of South 22nd Street and Dumesnil Street.More >>
It's 90 pages, but a former County Attorney said it represents a tangled web, full of conflicts -- officers investigating officers, a mayor investigating his own office, and the same attorneys representing the city and the officers.More >>
It's 90 pages, but a former County Attorney said it represents a tangled web, full of conflicts -- officers investigating officers, a mayor investigating his own office, and the same attorneys representing the city and the officers.More >>
Several new laws take effect in Indiana starting July 1.More >>
Several new laws take effect in Indiana starting July 1.More >>
Between Friday, June 29 and Thursday, July 5, Safe Ride KY plans to give away more than $20,000 in sober rides with Lyft and Bourbon City Taxi.More >>
Between Friday, June 29 and Thursday, July 5, Safe Ride KY plans to give away more than $20,000 in sober rides with Lyft and Bourbon City Taxi.More >>
A number of new Kentucky laws will be on the books starting Sunday, including a tax package that could see you spending more on everyday purchases.More >>
A number of new Kentucky laws will be on the books starting Sunday, including a tax package that could see you spending more on everyday purchases.More >>