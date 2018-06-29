Telemundo suspends 7 for offensive gesture

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo has suspended five actors and two television hosts for making an offensive gesture following South Korea's victory over Germany in the World Cup.
The U.S.-based media outlet says it suspended five actors from its drama about drug trafficking "El Senor de los Cielos," as well as James Tahhan and Janice Bencosme, hosts of the show "Un Nuevo Dia."
South Korea's 2-0 victory Wednesday in Russia allowed Mexico to advance to the next round. Those suspended pulled at the sides of their eyes.
Telemundo said in a statement that the gesture was "totally offensive and insensitive toward the Asian community."
A video of the gesture was posted to the Instagram account of actor Carmen Aub, but later removed. Aub says her intention was not to offend.
