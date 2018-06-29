Telemundo suspends 7 for offensive gesture - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Telemundo suspends 7 for offensive gesture

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo has suspended five actors and two television hosts for making an offensive gesture following South Korea's victory over Germany in the World Cup.

The U.S.-based media outlet says it suspended five actors from its drama about drug trafficking "El Senor de los Cielos," as well as James Tahhan and Janice Bencosme, hosts of the show "Un Nuevo Dia."

South Korea's 2-0 victory Wednesday in Russia allowed Mexico to advance to the next round. Those suspended pulled at the sides of their eyes.

Telemundo said in a statement that the gesture was "totally offensive and insensitive toward the Asian community."

A video of the gesture was posted to the Instagram account of actor Carmen Aub, but later removed. Aub says her intention was not to offend.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US trafficking report highlights vulnerability of children

    US trafficking report highlights vulnerability of children

    Thursday, June 28 2018 2:25 PM EDT2018-06-28 18:25:18 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 3:57 AM EDT2018-06-30 07:57:45 GMT
    The United States warns that children removed from their families and placed in institutional care are at greater risk of being trafficked.More >>
    The United States warns that children removed from their families and placed in institutional care are at greater risk of being trafficked.More >>

  • Slain newspaper employees were dedicated to work, community

    Slain newspaper employees were dedicated to work, community

    Friday, June 29 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-06-29 14:52:08 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 3:57 AM EDT2018-06-30 07:57:28 GMT
    (The Baltimore Sun via AP). This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. From left, John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and Rebecca...(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. From left, John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and Rebecca...
    Four journalists and a sales assistant have been killed in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper.More >>
    Four journalists and a sales assistant have been killed in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper.More >>

  • Lawyers: Plea deal reached in Ghost Ship warehouse fire

    Lawyers: Plea deal reached in Ghost Ship warehouse fire

    Friday, June 29 2018 2:32 PM EDT2018-06-29 18:32:07 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 3:57 AM EDT2018-06-30 07:57:09 GMT
    A lawyer says a plea deal is close at hand for the central figure charged in connection with a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers attending an unlicensed concert.More >>
    A lawyer says a plea deal is close at hand for the central figure charged in connection with a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers attending an unlicensed concert.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly