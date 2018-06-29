Get $20 towards a Safe Ride this Independence Day

The service provides a $20 towards a safe ride home between Friday, June 29 and Thursday, July 5. (Source: Safe Ride KY)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Between Friday, June 29 and Thursday, July 5, Safe Ride KY plans to give away more than $20,000 in sober rides with Lyft and Bourbon City Taxi.

Designed to prevent impaired driving, the Safe Ride KY program provides a $20 credit towards a 'sober' ride home from Lyft or Bourbon City Taxi.

Lyft users can enter code SAFERIDEKY4TH for $20 off a safe ride; Bourbon City Taxi in Bardstown can be reached at 502-349-5001.

More than 1,500 sober rides were delivered when the program was offered on Christmas and St. Patrick's Day.

Visit the Safe Ride KY website for more information.

