Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner help Mercury beat Fever 95-77

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Diana Taurasi scored 25 points, Brittney Griner added 20 and the Phoenix Mercury routed the Indiana Fever 95-77 on Friday night.

The Mercury (12-5) outscored the Fever 29-13 in the second quarter and led by 32 in the third.

DeWanna Bonner added 15 points and nine rebounds and hit both of her 3-point attempts.

The Fever trailed just 29-28 after the first 12 minutes and then Taurasi's 4-point play sparked a 10-2 run in which the Mercury pulled away. Phoenix had another 9-0 run later in the second quarter and closed the half with a 56-39 lead.

Kelsey Mitchell was 5 of 10 from 3-point range and had 19 points for Indiana (1-15). Victoria Vivians, Erica Wheeler and Kayla Alexander added 10 each for the Fever. They have lost five in a row.

